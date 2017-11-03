01/03 - Carla and Peter's relationship isn't so rosy

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd March

Anne's growing suspicious over Frank's changing moods and questions him as to what's going on, claiming she isn't as gullible as Sally. Frank tries to brush her off but Anne starts snooping - will he be able to fool both women?



Meanwhile Carla meets with contact Jenny who is still keen to do business but insists she can't work with Carla while Frank is involved in Underworld - will Carla agree to her terms?



Elsewhere Peter's perturbed when a council licensing officer arrives at the bookies telling him they've received a complaint. Peter's forced to ask a passing Leanne to take Simon to school as he shows the man inside. Frazzled after the visit Peter accuses Karl of reporting him to the council before collecting Simon from the pub. Simon wants to stay with Leanne but Peter won't listen and drags him through the bar.



As a hysterical Simon starts to make a scene how will Peter react? Back at home the pressure of the day has got to Peter and Carla and they have yet another almighty row. But when Peter then finds alcohol in Carla's bag will he too turn to the booze?



Also on the Street, Lewis offers his apologies to Audrey again before heading off to court. Reporting back Norris reveals how Lewis stated his shame in letting down a lady he admires and Audrey is clearly tempted by the old charmer. When Lewis arrives at the Platts revealing he got a hundred and twenty hours of community service how will she and Gail react?



Elsewhere Tracy's aghast as both Ken and Deirdre warm to Beth. Paul tells Eileen he could lose his job if he takes any more time off to look after Lesley.