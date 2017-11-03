02/03 - Sally gets a shock

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd March Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Anne's onto Frank and Jenny but as she questions him as to what it means for the business Frank suggests she should go and stay with her sister...



Quickly realising he's rejecting both her and Sally from his life in favour of a future with Jenny a hurt Anne makes plans to leave but not before she's talked to Sally...



Meanwhile Jenny insists that Carla join her for a drink as she shows her the figures she's drawn up. Will Carla sign her life away?



Elsewhere, Peter accepts a hung-over Carla's apology for last night's row, guilty at his own deception. Having witnessed the incident with Simon in the Rovers Ken urges Peter to consider the effects his relationship with Carla on his son. But Peter is in no mood to listen to his dad, the only thing on his mind is his next drink...



Carla picks up on the signs that Peter is slipping off the rails but is she too consumed with her own problems to help?



Also on the Street, Lewis begins his community service picking up litter Gail fumes at the leniency of his punishment. She's bickering about it with Audrey when the reviewer from the Gazette arrives at the Bistro and is appalled by the service; Sally offers Eileen a few days off work to help care for Lesley.