Coronation Street
02/03 - Sally gets a shock
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd March Ep.2
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd March Ep.2


Friday 2nd March
Sally finally learns that Frank isn't wuite the pussycat that she thought he was.

With Anne's words ringing in her ears Sally suggests she and Frank spend the evening together. When he refuses her suspicions are fanned. Needing to know what Frank's up to she turns up at his house where she finds Frank in a rather compromising position with a half-dressed Jenny...

Flying into a rage she confronts Frank about stringing recalling everything she's done for him nd she threatens to expose his plans for the factory! But Frank venomously reminds her that the last woman who crossed him lived to regret it...

When it hits that he's actually admitting to raping Carla Sally's becomes terrified - is she in danger? 

Meanwhile Peter tries to excuse his drinking but Carla's unconvinced and confides in Ken that Peter's falling off the wagon. Ken warns her that for her relationship with Peter and Simon to work she'll have to put them before the factory. Taking this on board Carla tells Peter she's going to sell out to Frank. 
 
Also on the street, after the catastrophic run-in with Gail, the reviewer, Greg, is less than impressed with the Bistro. But as Nick panics Lewis steps in and charms Greg into staying. When he assumes Lewis works there Nick's left with no choice but to play along. Greg's impressed by Lewis and promises a good review. Nick's seen his potential too and offers Lewis a trial at the Bistro - will he take it?
 
Elsewhere Dennis resolves to look for a job. Eileen cares for Lesley.

