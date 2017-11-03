23/03 - Sunita is out of control

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 23rd March

Desperate not to lose his daughter, Dev insists that Sunita just lost her temper last night and asks if Amber will stay if Sunita apologises. But little does he know that Sunita has no intention of doing so...

Later, Dev takes Amber into the pub, where it's Sunita who is expecting the apology and is shocked when Dev asks her to apologise to Amber, explaining that she'll stay if Sunita takes everything back.. Will Sunita back down or is Amber on the road?

Meanwhile, desperate to make up for lost time with Lewis Audrey pulls a sickie. But Gail hears that Audrey's ill, she insists on calling round at the house to check up on her. As Gail and David arrive at Audrey's, will they notice something's not quite right?

Elsewhere, the police are given a statement about Frank's killer which could finally put one relieved street resident in the clear, while Ken vows to have a word with Tracy after she scrounges more money from Steve.