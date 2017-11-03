Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 23rd March Ep.2

With her marriage on the rocks, Sunita arrives at the pub, telling Stella that she needs a stiff drink. Heading to the Bistro with Sunita, Stella admits that men aren't always so easy to get along with and Sunita tries to pry into her relationship with Karl.



Sunita quickly becomes drunk and Stella's keen to get her home, but when Sunita gets rowdy and climbs on top of a parked car, she ends up getting herself arrested for a public order offence.

Stella tells Dev what's happened but he's done with Sunita for the day and she's left to sit it out. Until Karl arrives. Thankful that someone cares Sunita moves in for a kiss, but will Karl respond?

Meanwhile, Gail and David are furious as they realise that Audrey has been playing them for fools. Gail's ready to have it out, but David suggests playing Audrey at her own game. Audrey's stunned to find them on her doorstep and tries to get rid, but Gail insists they're here to look after her. Will Audrey be able to convince them to go before Lewis arrives back?

Elsewhere, Leanne informs Stella that she feels confident about getting custody of Simon; while Ken tells Tracy that they're no-longer her meal ticket it's time to get a job.