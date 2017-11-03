02/11 - Gloria’s plan to trick Lewis goes awry

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November

With Audrey now on her side, Gloria asks Lewis to move to Spain with her, promising she'll leave him everything in her will in return. Will he fall into her trap? And how will Stella and Eva react when Lewis tells them Gloria is dying?



Elsewhere, Deirde's mad at Ken for spending the night at Wendy's, so he snaps and tells her to meet him at the pub. He's there with Wendy, who he asks to confirm to Deirdre that nothing happened. Deirdre remains unconvinced and wants Wendy to resign as Governor. Ken later drives her home and gets more than he bargained for!



Also, Sophie's physiotherapist is Lloyd's daughter Jenna. She tells Sophie that the process they're about to begin will be long and tough.