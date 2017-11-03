>
>
Coronation Street

02/11 - Gloria’s plan to trick Lewis goes awry

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 2nd November - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

With Audrey now on her side, Gloria asks Lewis to move to Spain with her, promising she'll leave him everything in her will in return. Will he fall into her trap? And how will Stella and Eva react when Lewis tells them Gloria is dying?
 
Elsewhere, Deirde's mad at Ken for spending the night at Wendy's, so he snaps and tells her to meet him at the pub. He's there with Wendy, who he asks to confirm to Deirdre that nothing happened. Deirdre remains unconvinced and wants Wendy to resign as Governor. Ken later drives her home and gets more than he bargained for!

Also, Sophie's physiotherapist is Lloyd's daughter Jenna. She tells Sophie that the process they're about to begin will be long and tough.



23/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         