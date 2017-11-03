Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November

Lewis is gutted when he works out that Audrey is in on Gail and Gloria's scheme. He storms out and Audrey's inconsolable.



Lewis resigns from his job but Nick tries to smooth things over and offers him his old job back and tells him to talk things over with Audrey. She later begs for Lewis' forgiveness but he's worried he can't trust her.



Elsewhere, Wendy's mortified when Ken rejects her advances. He storms out, and furiously says he won't let her ruin his marriage for a second time.



Wendy later turns up at No. 1 and tells Deirdre that Ken's been making inappropriate advances towards her. An angry Deirdre throws her out and waits for an unsuspecting Ken to get home.



Also, Sophie and Jenna's first physio session goes well.