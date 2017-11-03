30/04 - Kirsty and Tyrone expose Terry

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 30th April Ep.1

Tyrone and Kirsty are convinced that Terry's bar is founded on bent business deals they head to the Town Hall. Flashing her police badge, Kirsty talks their way in as they look for the planning and licensing office.

Once inside, Kirsty and Tyrone search for evidence of dodgy dealing and incriminating paper work but they're caught by the arrival of Councillor Peake and Terry. Could this be the evidence they were looking for?

Meanwhile, Kevin is refusing to give up on Sally and pleads with her that their relationship can work. Sally is genuinely torn but admits that she'll never be able to accept baby Jack as her own.



But with his childminder off ill, Kevin's a desperate man and calls Pam round, asking her to take Jack for the day. When Pam offers to have him overnight, Kevin tells Sally he's taking her out. Can Kevin talk Sally round?

Elsewhere, Karl is forced to lie to Stella about the car radio; Mary helps Anna out with Faye and Julie is nervous as she heads to the hospital for her 12-week scan.