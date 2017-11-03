Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 30th April Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Convinced that Terry paid Councillor Peake to approve his lap-dancing club, Kirsty uses her position to get a copy of his bank statements, which show large payments from TD Enterprises.



Returning to the Town Hall, Kirsty arrests Councillor Peake on suspicion of taking a bribe.

At the same time, a financially-strapped Terry has enlisted Tommy's help in the building work. But as the father-and-son team start to celebrate in the Rovers Kirsty arrives to bring them down a notch or two.



How will Tommy react to the news if his dodgy Dad's dealings?

Meanwhile, Kevin is desperate to keep Sally and leaves her stunned as he suggests that he will talk to Pam about having Jack on a semi-permanent basis. How will Sally react knowing she'd be splitting them up?



Elsewhere, Julie faces heartbreak at the hospital, while Sunita asks Karl to keep her company while Dev's away.