30/08 - Tommy’s anger exposes Kirsty’s secret

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 30th August

Tommy turns up at the garage to find out Tyrone's sticking to his word - he's still sacked. Later at the pub as people coo over Kirsty and her bump, a frustrated Tommy tells the pub how she's been treating Tyrone.



Kirsty flees and Tyrone bites back, revealing that Tommy was using the garage for a drug scam.



Elsewhere, Michelle worries about Ryan when she sees his bed hasn't been slept in. When he gets back, he tells them how great the gig was - just as Sophie turns up thanking him again for selling her his tickets. Michelle's furious and Ryan flees. When she finds him at the flat later, she realises the extent of his habit.



Also, during lunch with Stella and Eva, Rob tells the latter they should give it another go.