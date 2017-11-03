30/01 - Frank's bombshell blows up the trial

In this article













Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 30th January

It's the day of the trial and Frank is looking smug, sure that his information about Peter and Carla's affair will blow the case apart.



Carla is oblivious to Frank's upper hand and with Peter in court to back her up she's convinced that justice will be done. Carla takes the witness box and recalling how Frank raped her to the court is obviously difficult - but she's taken aback by Frank's defence lawyer as he starts to question her about her relationship with Peter...



She flatly denies any involvement but with the photo of the two of them in the hotel lurking in Anne's hands, will it all be over before it's begun?



Meanwhile Tracy thinks that she has Steve exactly where she wants him - trapped under the same roof. But is reconciliation on Steve's mind?



Elsewhere Sylvia's exaggerations land her in hot water when Milton insists on seeing Roy's grand restaurant - will Sylvia have to 'fess up?



Also Paul is getting under Jason's skin when he appears for breakfast for a second time!





