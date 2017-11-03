In this article













Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 30th January Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 30th January

Things are getting tense back in court - we can't hold it together any longer!



Maria takes the stand and gives a compelling account of the night when Frank pounced on her - but his defence lawyer's grilling makes her falter. Then it's Peter's turn - Frank's barrister outright accuses Peter of having an illicit affair with Carla which Peter rigorously denies...



But right on cue - Anne passes the photo of Peter and Carla in a steamy embrace to Leanne in the gallery - will Frank get the reaction he needs?



Meanwhile Tracy's plan to get Steve back is a complete flop when Steve tells her that he never loved her and Becky has always been the one for him leaving her in pieces. But there's no stopping Deirdre from getting involved, who gives him some words of wisdom - Amy should be his priority.



Elsewhere, Brian has an awkward meeting with the school governors; Paul has words with Jason - man to man; while Milton raves about the potential for Roy's business, but is Roy on the same wave length?





