Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 30th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 30th July - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Kylie and Ryan get drunk together, while David's left at home. In the Rovers, Ryan returns from the toilet - and he's buzzing. He offers Kylie some coke - will she say yes?



Elsewhere, Izzy tells Gary she doesn't want to try for another baby.



Also, Karl lies to Sunita and heads over to the pub after getting a text from Stella, and Sophie quits her job at the shop.