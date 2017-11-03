Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 30th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 30th July - Episde 2

SPOILER ALERT

Kylie's furious at Ryan for offering her drugs and storms home, telling David what's happened. An angry David storms over to Michelle's flat and tells her Ryan's a druggie.



Michelle storms over to the pub and catches Ryan in the act. She pulls him out of the toilet and shouts at him, but he couldn't care less. She has no choice but to take drastic action to get his attention.



Elsewhere, following their loss Izzy and Gary are on the rocks, while Karl fails in a last-ditch attempt to win back Stella - she wants him to sign over the pub and mortgage to her.