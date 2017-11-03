30/03 - Eileen is at breaking point

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 30th March Ep.1

Eileen struggles to cope with looking after Lesley and when she quickly nips out to the corner shop Lesley goes walkabouts.



Spotting her 'friend' Amy (who is off-sick from school) outside Lesley goes to play with Amy, offering to take her to the park herself. As both Tracy and Amy look for their lost ones Tracy automatically turns on Eileen, demanding to know what the mad woman has done with her daughter...



Meanwhile David's fuming when he realises he's been locked out of the salon as Audrey declares a full-out war. Hoping that this should be enough to put him off, but Audrey couldn't be more wrong. David and Kylie visit a solicitor who couriers a letter to Audrey making their legal position clear - what the next move then eh Audrey?



Elsewhere Maria and Marcus revel in the fact that they're being mistaken for a couple at Liam's school play. Later on Liam's part in the play gets cut but Marcus steps in and becomes his hero for the night as he insists everyone should get their turn and Maria's impressed.



Elsewhere as Ken makes it to Steve that he's here to stay!