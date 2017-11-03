Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 30th March Ep.2

As the search for Lesley and Amy continues it's Steve who finds them at the park arguing with an ice cream van owner over payment and brings them back to the street.



But none of them are ready for what is waiting for them...



With Lesley totally confused, Tracy hysterical and Eileen at breaking point an angry Paul looks for someone to blame. Seeing everything Jason has had enough and finally steps into to tell Paul the score- playing the loyal husband while having his nursemaid-slash-mistress on the side isn't going to fly.



Hearing everything Eileen knows that the situation is at crisis point, what will she decide?



Meanwhile on seeing the letter from the solicitor Audrey is raging and sacks David on the spot. But away from her feisty family she breaks down to Lewis. Worried for Audrey's health Lewis suggests a few days away in a B&B while the dust settles. But what will happen in her absence...



Elsewhere, seeing how happy Liam has made Marcus, Sean arranges for Dylan to come and stay; while it suddenly dawns on Steve that he might not get rid of Ken that easily.