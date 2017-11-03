30/11 - Kirsty demands to know what’s going on

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 30th November

Fiz assures Tyrone he's doing the right thing, before heading to work - her first day back since her accident.



At the factory, Kirsty quickly picks a fight and the girls are called into Rob and Michelle's office. Warned not to cause more aggro, Fiz works through her lunch to avoid Kirsty.



Tommy calls into the factory to talk about his concerns for Tyrone, but Fiz is confident things will work out fine for him. But the pair are like rabbits in headlights when Kirsty walks in, demanding to know what is going on.



Elsewhere, Tina asks Owen to employ Tommy as a labourer and is delighted when he agrees. But how will Tommy feel?



Also, Rita tells Emily she's worried about the amount of money Dennis is spending and is left humiliated when her card is declined.