Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 30th November

Kirsty demands an explanation and as insults are exchanged the girls eventually have to be pulled apart. The factory’s in uproar and Kirsty and Fiz are refusing to work together.



Tyrone arrives with Ruby to find Kirsty accusing Fiz of trying to break up her relationship. Kirsty wants to know if Tyrone knows about Fiz and Tommy's conversation. Faced with an audience, he turns on Fiz and accuses her of trying to seduce him.



Taking her cue, Fiz admits she tried to steal Tyrone. Kirsty is triumphant and Fiz is sacked for gross misconduct. Will Fiz stick to her story? Tyrone apologises to Kirsty and begs him to marry her. Has his plan been rumbled?



Elsewhere, Tommy is annoyed when pregnant Tina's sickness and tiredness puts a dampner on their evening and Rita confronts Dennis about his spending.