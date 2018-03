Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 31st December

Tyrone organises to go for lunch with Fiz but is worried when she doesn't turn up. Meanwhile, Fiz lies unconscious and alone at No. 5.



Elsewhere, Carla meets her business broker and realises something's up with the books and that the factory has been under-valued.



Also, it's Nick's birthday and residents celebrate New Year's Eve at the Rovers.