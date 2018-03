Tina's by Fiz's side as she's rushed to hospital. Fiz has carbon monoxide poisoning and may be left brain damaged. The doctor suspects a dodgy boiler could be to blame.



Tyrone's horrified when he quickly realises he's the one who fixed the boiler.



Elsewhere, Michelle fears for her job as Carla interrogates her and Rob about the doctored accounts.



Also, Lewis watches Audrey on a date with Henry and Jason gives Stella a hand behind the bar.