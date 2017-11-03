31/05 - Tommy cracks under the pressure

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 31st May

Tina's suspicious as Tommy's phone keeps receiving mysterious messages...



Lying that it's nothing he goes to the garage to work on the car, but as he has a break Tyrone borrows the car to take Kirsty to the hospital.



But when Tommy arrives at the garage and the car is no longer there he almost has a hernia. By the time Tyrone gets back Tommy is a total state and lays into him.



Shocked and concerned by his outburst Tina demands to know what's going on - will he tell all?



Meanwhile Eileen is having a hard time of it as Carla calls her into the office after skipping work. After failing to meet their deadline when Eileen went missing yesterday they've lost a repeat order and Carla is seriously unimpressed and sacks Eileen on the spot!



At the same time Norris goes into meltdown as he finds his plants have been butchered on the judgement day of the Weatherfield in Bloom competition. Flying into a rage he accuses Gail of sabotage but unknown to Norris Faye is round the corner selling some flowers - is she the missing link?



Elsewhere Carla struggles to be a parent to Simon.