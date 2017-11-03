31/10 - Tina goes behind Tommy’s back

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 31st October

Tommy's pleased the surrogacy is no longer happening and reassures Tina they'll find a way to pay Owen back. But unbeknown to Tommy, Tina heads to No. 6 and says the deal's back on.



Izzy's wary but is eventually convinced and keen to get things moving. Meanwhile, Rita has given Tommy a loan to pay back Owen. But when Tommy arrives at No. 6 with the cheque, is he too late?



Elsewhere, when Audrey finds a dog track programme in Lewis' jacket, Emily tells her she saw him with Gloria on Friday. Audrey confronts Gloria, and she's confused when she claims she was doing her a favour.



Also, the Websters wait to hear whether Sophie will regain movement in her legs and Ken’s horrified to discover he’s spent the night at Wendy’s.