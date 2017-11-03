03/08 - Tyrone tells Tina about his violent relationship

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Friday 3rd August - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone nurses his bruises as Kirsty apologises and tries to explain her appalling actions. Later, Tina's stunned when she walks in to see Tyrone applying medication to his injuries.



After Ryan's promise he won't touch drugs again, Steve gives him one more chance at work - but only because he wants to impress Michelle. He finally mans up and asks her for dinner, but how will she respond?



Elsewhere, Tracy's up to her usual tricks and offers to clean the house after Norris moans about her lack of rent contribution.