>
>
Coronation Street

03/08 - Tyrone tells Tina about his violent relationship

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 3rd August - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone nurses his bruises as Kirsty apologises and tries to explain her appalling actions. Later, Tina's stunned when she walks in to see Tyrone applying medication to his injuries.
 
After Ryan's promise he won't touch drugs again, Steve gives him one more chance at work - but only because he wants to impress Michelle. He finally mans up and asks her for dinner, but how will she respond?
 
Elsewhere, Tracy's up to her usual tricks and offers to clean the house after Norris moans about her lack of rent contribution. 
 



24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         