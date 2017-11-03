Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Friday 3rd August - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty tearfully tells Tyrone she only loses her temper because he puts his friends before her. He promises it won't happen again.



Later, Tina's horrified when Tyrone admits that Kirsty's been beating him up.



Back at home, Kirsty tells Tyron she understands if he wants to end their relationship. What will a battered and bruised Tyrone decide to do?



Elsewhere, Michelle regrets batting off Steve's advances and takes him for a drink to say sorry.



Also, Tracy locks Norris into his bedroom. Because she's nice like that.