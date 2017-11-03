>
>
Coronation Street
03/08 - Tyrone tells Tina about his violent relationship
 Photo 3/3 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 3rd August - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty tearfully tells Tyrone she only loses her temper because he puts his friends before her. He promises it won't happen again.
 
Later, Tina's horrified when Tyrone admits that Kirsty's been beating him up.
 
Back at home, Kirsty tells Tyron she understands if he wants to end their relationship. What will a battered and bruised Tyrone decide to do?
 
Elsewhere, Michelle regrets batting off Steve's advances and takes him for a drink to say sorry.
 
Also, Tracy locks Norris into his bedroom. Because she's nice like that.
 



24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         