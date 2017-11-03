>
Coronation Street

03/10 - Terrified Maria reveals her fears to Jason

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 3rd October
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 3rd October

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 3rd October
SPOILER ALERT

Maria is beside herself that she might have breast cancer. After telling Jason she wants to wait a week before he moves in, she finally comes clean about her cancer fears. But he feels pushed aside when she turns down his offer to accompany her to the hospital.
 
Elsewhere, when Mandy appears at Street Cars and tells Lloyd she's moving back to Nottingham, he offers her his spare room to give her time to patch things up with Jenna. But later, Jenna is disgusted to hear Mandy is going to live with Lloyd.
 
Also, Kirsty returns to work at the factory. The girls go for drinks after work and Kirsty's furious when Fiz snaps at her.



25/09/2012
