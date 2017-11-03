03/06 - Will Kirsty help Tommy and Tina?

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 3rd June

Time's up for Tommy and Tina as they desperately try to find ways to get rid of Rick.



Our of luck and ideas they go Kirsty. As they confess to everything Kirsty's horrified, realising they've been using the garage to conceal drugs and have lost all Tyrone's savings. Angry she orders Tina and Tommy out before turning on Tyrone. Can he stand up for himself?



Back at the flat Tommy gets a call from Rick offering him a way out, one last job tomorrow that will clear his debt. But as Tommy reveals what the job is Tina reels, it's Rita's wedding tomorrow and if Tommy gets caught he'll go down for years. But does Tommy have a choice?



Meanwhile it's the night before Rita and Dennis' wedding and the party is well on it's way.



But when Norris spots Dennis with Norma, a suspicious old flame, Norris takes a little snap on his phone (pretty good going for Norris) and scuttles off to show Rita.



Furious, Rita ditches her hen-do and rushes to see if Dennis is doing the dirty - will he be able to talk his bride-to-be round?



Also on the Street, a mysterious knight in shining armour rescues Anna from her floral fury; Sean and Marcus are upset when Violet cancels their trip to see Dylan; horny old Karl suggests to Sunita that they sneak off during tomorrow's street party so he can make it up to her...yuck.