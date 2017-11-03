03/05 - Kirsty flips out

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Kirsty is smug about seeing off Terry's club, but she is later called to a meeting and is suspended for her illegal search of the Town Hall.



With her career in tatters Kirsty is devastated and her mood is made even worse when Tommy insults her as Tyrone tries to comfort her.



Back at the house, Kirsty turns on Tyrone but as she hurls abuse at him he make the mistake of telling her that there might be a job for her at the factory.



This doesn't go down well and when Tyrone tells her she's over-reacting she snaps and viciously lashes out by hitting him hard with a kitchen utensil.



Tyrone is stunned. Has he got himself a psycho?

Meanwhile, Kevin skulks around to see Pam to ask if she'll consider having Jack on a semi-permanent basis as Sally isn't prepared to play mother to him. Though appalled by Kevin's selfishness she agrees that she'll always be there for baby Jack.

Elsewhere, Tommy offers to bail Terry out with his inheritance money when the loan sharks come calling; while Julie is floored as Doctor Matt gives her the test results.