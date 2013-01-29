>
Coronation Street

04/02 - Is Tyrone fighting a losing battle? | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 4th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 4th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 4th February - Episode 1
Tyrone is seething when his solicitor suggests he should plead guilty to the charges Kirsty has made against him. But will he change his mind when he realises even his old and best friends are starting to suspect he's a wife-beater?
 
Elsewhere, Gail is devastated to discover the full extent of Lewis' hatred. Kylie feels guilty, knowing her baby secret could be outed at any time. Gail tells her and David that she'll have to increase their rent at the house.
 
Also, Maria's had enough of her lodgers and Tracy starts work at the factory but is horrified to be working under Kirk.



29/01/2013
