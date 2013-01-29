Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 4th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 4th February - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT



Tyrone visits Kirsty and begs her to let him have access to Ruby. She then shocks him by suggesting he moves back in and they forget everything. Will his desperation to see Ruby cause him to agree to Kirsty's suggestion?

Elsewhere, David and Kylie are unhappy about their living situation but are thrilled when Audrey makes them an unexpected offer. But the plan could see Gail kicked out of her own home...

Also, Beth, Craig and Kirk ruin Marcus and Maria's romantic evening when they barge in. Maria finally snaps and tells them they have to find somewhere else to live.