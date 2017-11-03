04/01 - Gail is pulled into Lewis' plan

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 4th January

Lewis introduces Gail to his old friend Patrick. As they all chat, Patrick offers Lewis a dream job running a hotel in Italy. But Lewis turns him down, telling Gail he's too infatuated with her to move. But all is not quite as it seems...



Elsewhere, Chesney and Owen vent their anger as the Health & Safety Investigator arrives on the Street. Tyrone feels under pressure when he starts asking questions.



Also, Leanne tells Stella that Nick is the man she loves, not Peter, and so she's determined to make their marriage work.