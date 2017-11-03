04/07 - Lloyd stabs Steve in the back

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 4th July

SPOILER ALERT



There's a spanner in the works at Streetcars as all of Steve's best clients start calling to cancel their accounts saying that there's a new business called Fare Ladies offering better rates and women drivers!



Thinking he's tackling a 'clueless' woman Steve heads over there and demands to speak to the owner. But he's floored to discover it’s Lloyd!



Steve can't believe his betrayal but Lloyd's defiant, he offered him the chance to go into business but he turned him down so he decided to set up on his own, buying the local firm that went bust.



Meanwhile after the shock of looking after kids, Gary realises that they are far from ready to have a baby. But little does he know that Izzy is actually pregnant!



Elsewhere Sean's determined not to let Marcus know how much the news of him staying around has affected him and lies that Julie's setting him up on a hot date.



However when Marcus comes into the pub with Aiden it's Sean's that heartbroken.



Elsewhere Faye's fed up with school and is not looking forward to sports day; while Tracy has an idea for Steve...