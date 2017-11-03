04/05 - Tommy gives Terry his cash

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 4th May Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

After Kirsty's outburst yesterday Tyrone is trying to get his head around everything. As she crawls back and apologises will he ever be able to forgive and forget?

Meanwhile, Tina is excited as she and Tommy prepare for their meeting with the bank about a mortgage for Jason's flat. But she is still in the dark about Tommy's decision to give Terry the money. When Tommy finds his dad face-to-face with a loan shark, he hands over the cash...



Terry is flooded with relief and promises never to let his son down. But as Tommy goes to break the news to Tina, what will Terry's next move be?

Elsewhere, Brian has convinced Julie that she needs treatment. As they arrive at the hospital, Julie tries to put on a brave face but with such massive consequences will she be alright?

Also today, Faye takes advantage of Mary's; rumors spread about Sally and Kevin, David is gutted as there's still no news from Kylie and Max, while Audrey returns to work at the salon.