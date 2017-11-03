>
>
Coronation Street
04/05 - Tommy gives Terry his cash
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 4th May Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 4th May Ep.2


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 4th May 
SPOILER ALERT 

Tommy breaks the news to a horrified Tina and she immediately turns on Terry.

She accuses Terry of conning Tommy out of his money but the father-son pair insist it's just a loan, and Terry promises that it will be paid back as soon as his cash flow problems are sorted.

But will Terry's doting Dad act be able to last? Will Tommy ever see the money again?
 
Meanwhile the bad news brings Brian and Julie together, but as they try to stay strong for each other it's clear their hearts are breaking. 
 
Elsewhere Norris is taking the Weatherfield in Bloom competition far too seriously; Hayley notices how down David and offers to help; while a withdrawn Tyrone struggles to forgive Kirsty.
 



24/04/2012
