05/04 - Karl steals from the till

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 5th April

After his rash decision to empty the till Karl is starting to panic and decides to stage a break-in at the pub - clever.



But as a suspicious Stella starts to question the staff Sunita does not appreciate getting the third degree. After seeing Stella grill Sunita Karl follows her out of the pub and after a cheeky glass of wine she admits that she's fallen out of love with Dev.



But it's not only Sunita who has a few secrets to share as Karl lets it slip that it was him who staged the break in. She pleads with him to tell Stella before the Police get involved but has Karl royally messed it up this time?



Meanwhile after all her hard work to keep in the crazy Kirsty explodes at Tyrone. Promising that he'll be back early to have a meal together Tyrone gets delayed when Tommy receives the awful news that his adoptive dad Geoff Horton has died and Tyrone stays to comfort him.



He arrives home a furious Kirsty who hurls his dinner on the floor. But as Tyrone explains about Tommy will she back down?

Elsewhere Peter's furious to receive a letter from Leanne's solicitor explaining she's started her challenge for custody of Simon; Paul takes Lesley to the home.