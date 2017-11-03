>
Coronation Street

05/12 - Tina is under pressure to make a decision

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 5th December
Tommy is still hankering for Tina to have an abortion, but she argues that they'd owe Owen thousands if they back out. 
 
Tina explains her dilemma to Rita, who tells her she must make a decision she can live with - and she must make it soon for Gary and Izzy's sake. Izzy notices she's distracted, and Tina admits that Tommy wants her to back out of the deal. Izzy urges her not to feel pressured.
 
Elsewhere, Kylie's furious to hear that David's got Max's hopes up about having a baby brother or sister and decides to head out with Eva.
 
Also, Rita sees Dennis off to work in a suit and tie, but it's obvious he's up to something. He tries to go unseen as he's training to be the new lollipop man outside school. But then Steve drives past...



27/11/2012
