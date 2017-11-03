05/07 - Tracy goes undercover

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 5th July

Tracy puts her plan in motion as she turns up at Fare Ladies after the job of switch operator.



Lloyd's immediately suspicious but Tracy does what she does best and persuades him that it would be a good idea as she's got a long list of reason's to get back at Steve.



Later on, with her training complete Lloyd heads out and Tracy sets to work, sending cabs the wrong way and passing on bookings to Steve so he can intercept jobs.



As Lloyd heads back to Eileen's after a tough day Tracy seizes the opportunity to hand Steve the details of Lloyd's contracts so he can undercut Fare Ladies but is spotted by Eileen - will she catch on to their wicked plan?



Meanwhile Izzy tells a shocked Gary that she's pregnant. She admits that she knows he doesn't want kids yet and doesn't expect him to stand by her but will this really put Gary off?



Elsewhere Sean and Marcus rub each other up the wrong way; while Faye's disappointed when Anna can't afford the branded trainers she was after for sports day.