05/03 - Frank gets murdered

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 5th March

After meeting with a very persuasive Jenny, Carla tells Frank he can buy her out. As she announces her decision to the staff Frank and Jenny are smug about literally taking the factory from under her nose and it looks like this time, Frank has won again!



But in the Rovers a bitter Sally reveals that Carla's friend and new business partner Jenny is in fact Frank's lover. Horrified Michelle realises that Carla is being set up and races to the factory with Sally, but will they get theer in time?





Meanwhile with Stella out of the Pub, Karl installs a huge flat screen TV to watch his favourite games. The oldies are disgruntled and as soon as Stella gets in the door,she gets an ear-full. But when she tells Karl to take it down there's an almighty row -will he agree?



Elsewhere as Dennis looks for work he points out he's been relying on people's support for ages and it's time to move on. But is this what Rita wants?



Also Peter wants Simon back at home but when he goes to collect him from the Barlows drunk, Deirdre refuses to let him have him; while Sean and Marcus return from holiday to find Eileen looking after Lesley who's unsettled by their arrival and demands they leave.