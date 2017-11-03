Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 5th March Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

The realisation that Frank has taken everything away from her hits home and Carla's horrified as Frank, Anne and Jenny gloat.



Determined to kick Peter and Carla while they're down Frank sees a way to do even more damage and tells Leanne about Peter's drunken state and claims he fears for Simon's safety. Leanne heads to the flat and seeing both Peter and Carla drinking she tells Peter she's going for custody of Simon!



On the verge of a breakdown Peter goes on a massive bender which sees Nick throwing him out of the wine bar. In turmoil herself Carla returns to the factory to have it out with Frank alone. Alone with her attacker Carla tries to give it her best but Frank ridicules her then threatens to rape her again leaving Carla helpless and terrified...



Back at the pub the factory staff are stunned to hear they no longer have jobs as Kevin rants about Frank's treatment of Sally. Spotting the lights on at Underworld Sean and Julie decide to confront Frank but they're horrified to find Sally kneeling over Frank's body, blood on her hands,,,



Has everything finally caught up with the nasty piece of work?



Elsewhere the TV in The Rovers is driving away the regulars and when Ken's satellite dish goes on the blink he decides it must be due to Karl's new satellite dish and storms round to the pub. Can Stella resolve the issue?



Paul returns from work and is horrified when Lesley doesn't recognize him and Marcus and Sean agree to give a guilty Eileen some space; while Dennis warns Lewis off when he tries to flirt with Rita.