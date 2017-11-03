05/11 - Lewis hatches a plan to humiliate Gloria

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 5th November

Audrey cries over Lewis as he tells Gloria she's ruined his relationship.



At the Rovers, Gloria celebrates as she finds out they've won Lancashire Leisure Magazine’s pub of the year. But when Lewis hears Gloria cheated by writing her own customer comment cards, he puts in a sneaky call to the Gazette. When the editor arrives to present the plaque, so does a reporter…



Elsewhere, Brian tells Ken there's going to be a full investigation after Wendy's allegation. Nonetheless, Deirdre is starting to believe Ken's version of events. She decides to confront Wendy - will she be able to persuade her to admit she lied?



Also, Maria's disgruntled to see Aiden and Marcus sharing a loved-up breakfast.