Coronation Street
05/11 - Lewis hatches a plan to humiliate Gloria
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 5th November

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 5th November - Episode 2
Gloria's cheating has been exposed and the reporter finds out what Norris and Mary have to say. Stella's forced to work out a way to appease her customers.
 
Stella's devastated that her mum has messed up her life again. Gloria's horrified when Stella agrees that she should move out. Lewis is thrilled at what he's done - but will he forgive Audrey?
 
Elsewhere, Deirdre attempts to apologise to Ken and Wendy calls round and admits she hoped they'd rekindle their old feelings. 
 
Also, Maria's relieved when Marcus seems against going back to London.



30/10/2012
