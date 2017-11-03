>
>
Coronation Street

05/10 - Marcus and Maria's friendship takes a shocking turn

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 5th October
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 5th October

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 5th October - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Maria's full of worry on the day of her results. Jason wishes her luck as she heads off to the hospital with Marcus. He holds her hands as she hears the results.
 
Later, Jason decides to go and see Maria at the flat, where she's spilling her heart out to Marcus. She says he's one of the most important people in her world and their relationship develops in a surprising way.
 
Elsewhere, Mary plans a Spanish night at the cafe - and Nick worries when bookings at the Bistro are thin on the ground.
 
Also, Brian is miffed when Ken takes Wendy's side at the governors' meeting. Wendy later makes Ken an offer he can't refuse.



25/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayStars who married the same person twice ...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Winter nail inspiration
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         