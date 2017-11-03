05/10 - Marcus and Maria's friendship takes a shocking turn

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 5th October

Maria's full of worry on the day of her results. Jason wishes her luck as she heads off to the hospital with Marcus. He holds her hands as she hears the results.



Later, Jason decides to go and see Maria at the flat, where she's spilling her heart out to Marcus. She says he's one of the most important people in her world and their relationship develops in a surprising way.



Elsewhere, Mary plans a Spanish night at the cafe - and Nick worries when bookings at the Bistro are thin on the ground.



Also, Brian is miffed when Ken takes Wendy's side at the governors' meeting. Wendy later makes Ken an offer he can't refuse.