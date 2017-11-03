>
>
Coronation Street
05/10 - Marcus and Maria's friendship takes a shocking turn
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 5th October

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 5th October


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 5th October - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Marcus and Maria pull away from each other as Jason rings the doorbell. After Jason leaves, they agree to forget about it but later feel awkward at Eileen's party. Maria tells Jason he should move on and Marcus heads out clubbing - but will Maria and Marcus really be able to forget what happened?
 
Elsewhere, Mary's Spanish night is a success - and even Nick is impressed.
 
Also, Ken tells Wendy over a drink that he feels guilty for leaving her high and dry all those years ago. She tells him it's water under the bridge and gives him a gift - she hasn't forgotten it's his birthday tomorrow.
 
Later, Ken tells Deirdre he's been with Brian, but she knows he's lying as she saw Brian earlier on.



25/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         