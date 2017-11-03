>
>
Coronation Street

05/09 - Gloria arrives back on the Street

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 5th September
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 5th September

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 5th September
SPOILER ALERT

Stella and Eva are shocked to wake up to Stella's mum Gloria knocking on the door. All is not well in Spain and she needs to lay low. Upset to hear about Karl's affair, she heads round to see him. She is furious and lashes out, but he blames Sunita, seeing this as a chance to win back Stella. 
 
Elsewhere, Tina's in pieces when she hears about Tommy's crash. He's suffered a broken leg and will take months to recover - there's no way they'll pay off their debts now.

Things get worse when Tommy's boss arrives with devastating news about the van Tommy's written off.
 
Also, Michelle and Steve are stunned when Tracy emerges from Ryan's room. Michelle's practically drags Tracy out.



28/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         