06/04 - Karl's secret is out

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 6th April Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Whilst Stella talks to the Police about the 'burgulary' Karl is firmly keeping his mouth shut and Sunita is stunned.

Distracting Sunita Karl admits that he's got creditors breathing down his neck and needs £300 to buy him a bit more time and unsuspecting Sunita lends him the cash. As he heads to the bank can he resist the temptation?

At the same time Stella is gobsmacked when bailiffs arrive at the pub wanting to recover items to cover Karl's debts. She’s horrified as Nick is forced to pay them off and Sunita watches from afar, will she crack and spill the beans?

Meanwhile Tina offers Tommy some comfort as the funeral for Geoff looms. Drawing on her experience from her own loss she offers to go with him. Will this be the tragedy that finally brings them together?

Elsewhere Anna's fuming when Owen tries to buy her affection; Sally offers to buy Frank’s share of the factory to a gobsmacked Carla; Kirsty crawls back to Tyrone with her tail between her legs.