Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 6th April Ep.2

It’s all out in the open and Stella is broken-hearted after finding out just how serious Karl’s gambling addiction has become.

Just as she is going through the bank statements Karl walks in and she doesn’t hold back. Unable to pull the wool over her eyes any longer Karl admits he’s in trouble – he owes thousands.

But as Stella throws him out, who is there to pick up the pieces…

Sunita takes him back to hers to ‘sleep on the sofa’ but will the sorry pair be able to ignore the obvious attraction between them?

(We doubt it.)

Meanwhile Tommy thanks Tina for being there for him at the funeral. Alone together will they finally say what each other are thinking and get together? We sure as hell hope so!

At the same time Peter and Leanne’s session with the mediation officer turns nasty as the insults go flying and Peter totally loses control; while Jason gets used to the thought of Eileen and Paul being together.