06/08 - Kirsty and Tyrone’s problems reach a climax

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 6th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 6th August - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty agrees to seek help for her anger issues, but bottles it just before her appointment, leaving Deirdre bemused. The Dr thinks Kirsty's behaviour is down to her pregnancy hormones.



Kirsty goes home and tells Tyrone everything's fine. But after Tyrone has a conversation with Deirdre, the truth comes out and a heated argument erupts when he confronts Kirsty. As you can imagine, it doesn't end well.



Elsewhere, Steve arranges an acoustic night gig for Ryan. He agrees to do it, but all is not quite as it seems and he arranges a drugs deal.