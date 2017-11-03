Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 6th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 6th August - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty flees from the house with a bleeding forehead and Deirdre advises her to go to the doctor about her injury. Tyrone is later infuriated when Kirsty tells him Deirdre thinks he's beating her.

He storms out but later returns, wanting to do all he can to save their relationship. But Kirsty has a shock in store for him.

Later, Michelle's beaming with pride after Ryan's gig - so much so that she fails to realise money is missing from her purse. She later speaks to Steve after finding out he organised the acoustic night - how will she feel about it?