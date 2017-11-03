>
>
Coronation Street
06/08 - Kirsty and Tyrone’s problems reach a climax
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 6th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 6th August


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 6th August - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

 

Kirsty flees from the house with a bleeding forehead and Deirdre advises her to go to the doctor about her injury. Tyrone is later infuriated when Kirsty tells him Deirdre thinks he's beating her.
 
He storms out but later returns, wanting to do all he can to save their relationship. But Kirsty has a shock in store for him.
 
Later, Michelle's beaming with pride after Ryan's gig - so much so that she fails to realise money is missing from her purse. She later speaks to Steve after finding out he organised the acoustic night - how will she feel about it?



31/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         