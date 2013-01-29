>
Coronation Street

06/02 - Kevin gets dragged into Tyrone's plan | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 6th February
SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone finds out that Sophie is babysitting Ruby and decides to ask Kevin to help him snatch his daughter - he believes abducting her and leaving the Street is the only option. Kevin thinks it's a crazy idea, but Tyrone pleads his case. Fiz later finds out Tyrone's plan to leave - how will she react?

Elsewhere, Gail feels like her own children and mother have turned against her when Audrey tells her she'll help Kylie and David with a mortgage but not her. Gail feels bitter and this emotion soon turns to horror when she discovers the full extent of their plan.

Also, Anna enlists Sylvia's help in keeping an eye on Faye and Beth attempts to win Marcus and Maria round.



29/01/2013
