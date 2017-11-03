06/07 - Tracy twists the knife with Steve and Lloyd

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 6th July Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Tracy's enjoying phase two of sabotaging Lloyd's business a bit too much as she takes the keys to the cars and furtively opens the petrol caps.



When the cars fail to start, an annoyed Lloyd calls Tyrone who reveals they've been tampered with and Lloyd is too broke to afford the repairs.



As Lloyd faces the facts, Eileen can't hold her tongue and blurts out that there might be a mole in his camp...



Meanwhile Peter's jealousy of Nick reaches an all-time high at the school sports day. This isn't helped when Simon insists Nick take part in the Dad's sack race and the two men face off. Who will take victory?



Elsewhere Faye disappears; Izzy's scared about her pregnancy and visits Dr Carter to discuss how her condition will affect her and the baby's health - will Gary be there by her side?