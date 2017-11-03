Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 6th July Ep.2

At the same time Anna finds Faye at home and scolds her for bunking off school. Faye storms out of the house but when a student opening bullies her about being adopted will Anna have found the route of them problem?



Elsewhere Peter is gutted by Simon's relationship with Nick; Izzy admits she's not ready to tell people about her pregnancy as she worries about how dad Owen might react.

The school sports day takes an unexpected turn as Lloyd powers onto the pitch and tackles Steve to the ground.As the two men scuffle about the kids watch on in horror. Arriving at the scene Tracy is forced to admit that she been sabotaging Lloyd's cabs and Steve is fuming.